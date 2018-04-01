KC-Area Police Finish 'Kill List' Investigation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Suburban Kansas City police say a so-called "kill list" found in a student's planner never progressed beyond jotting down names.

Lee's Summit police announced Friday that the department has finished an investigation that began after a student found the list Dec. 7. Police have said that the list had pictures of guns and knives on it, as well as the names of four or five students.

Police said an unidentified juvenile confessed to writing the note in another student's planner. Police said previously that the suspect had borrowed the planner and not returned it. The suspect then moved to an out-of-state district.

Police plan to submit the case file to the juvenile court, and officials there will determine whether charges will be filed.