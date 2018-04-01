KC Area School District Converts to Natural Gas Buses

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A suburban Kansas City school district is converting nearly all of its school buses and other vehicles from diesel fuel to natural gas.

The Lee's Summit school district will have 106 new yellow buses on the streets during the coming semester.

The Kansas City Star reports that within 10 years, the district plans to have at least 139 of its 149 school buses switched to using natural gas. The others will be converted to another type of fuel. Another 46 trucks and vans used by the district will be switched to natural gas.

The district will spend $20.3 million on the conversion but expects to save about $11 million over 10 years.

The Kansas City, Kan., school district, bought 47 natural gas buses in 2011.