KC Area Teacher Admits Molesting Students

INDEPENDENCE - A former suburban Kansas City elementary teacher accused of fondling students has pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew J. Nelson pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jackson County court to charges of child molestation, statutory sodomy and attempted child molestation. The charges involve 11 boys.

The former teacher at Grain Valley's Prairie Branch Elementary School was charged last year after students told authorities he fondled them when they came to his desk asking for help with assignments and during quiet reading and movie times. Nelson taught second- and third graders in Grain Valley for a decade.

His attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said Nelson "accepts full responsibility for his wrongful acts."

The plea arrangement calls for Nelson to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for April 25.