KC Attorney to Represent Missing Baby's Parents

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City attorney has been named

co-counsel for the parents of a baby who has been missing since

Oct. 4.

New York attorney Joe Tacopina announced Tuesday that John

Picerno will help represent Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley as the

search continues for Lisa Irwin. The baby was 10 months old when

her parents reported she had disappeared from her crib overnight.

Picerno's appointment came a day after former co-counsel Cyndy

Short said she couldn't work with Tacopina because of differences

in their approaches to the case.

Picerno practices criminal defense. His website lists several

cases in which his clients were acquitted of second-degree murder

and other crimes or convicted of reduced charges.