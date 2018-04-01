KC Attorney to Represent Missing Baby's Parents
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City attorney has been named
co-counsel for the parents of a baby who has been missing since
Oct. 4.
New York attorney Joe Tacopina announced Tuesday that John
Picerno will help represent Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley as the
search continues for Lisa Irwin. The baby was 10 months old when
her parents reported she had disappeared from her crib overnight.
Picerno's appointment came a day after former co-counsel Cyndy
Short said she couldn't work with Tacopina because of differences
in their approaches to the case.
Picerno practices criminal defense. His website lists several
cases in which his clients were acquitted of second-degree murder
and other crimes or convicted of reduced charges.
