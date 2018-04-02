KC-Based Hallmark Plans Staff Cuts

KANSAS CITY - Hallmark Cards Inc. says it's eliminating about 300 positions at its distribution center and main office in Canada.



The Kansas City Star reports that the cuts will start in January.



About 230 positions will be cut in Hallmark's Canadian headquarters, consolidating some operations into U.S. operations. About 75 distribution center jobs in Toronto will be eliminated. Hallmark spokeswoman Julie O'Dell said Wednesday that about 1,000 Hallmark jobs will remain in Canada.



The Kansas City-based greeting card company also says it's converting about 315 temporary and on-call workers from Hallmark employees in Kansas City to employees of Guidant Group, a business process outsource company. The outsourcing is effective Aug. 26.