KC-Based Water.org Founder Among 100 Influential

KANSAS CITY - The co-founders of a Kansas City nonprofit organization have been named to Time magazine's list of most influential people.

Gary White and actor Matt Damon co-founded Water.org in 2009. The organization stemmed from White's previous non-profit, WaterPartners, which was started in Kansas City in 1999. In July 2009, WaterPartners merged with H2O Africa to create Water.org, which seeks to help people around the world gain access to safe water.

Water.org says the global water crisis affects more than 2 billion people.

Time's list of "100 Most Influential People in the World" is in its eighth year and is in the magazine's current issue. The magazine said White and Damon's message "is one of hope," and that their solutions for providing access to clean water are "simple and cost effective."