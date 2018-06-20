KC Bus Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have been investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a city bus. The accident happened Sunday afternoon at a busy intersection

and involved a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus. KMBC-TV reported that witnesses said the woman had been running alongside the bus, perhaps trying to get the driver's attention.

The victim's name was being withheld Sunday while relatives were notified.