KC Catholics Among Those Seeking Finn Sanctions

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group of Kansas City Roman Catholics has joined a request to Pope Francis to discipline Bishop Robert Finn for the way he handled complaints against a priest who admitted taking pornographic photographs of young parishioners.

The Kansas City Star reports Milwaukee priest and canon lawyer James Connell initiated the effort to punish Finn, of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Finn pleaded guilty in 2012 to a misdemeanor count of failing to report suspected child abuse to the state.

Along with Connell's request to the pope, an online petition signed by more than 113,000 people worldwide seeking Finn's removal also was forwarded to the Vatican.

Finn's conviction was related to his handling of the Rev. Shawn Ratigan, who has pleading guilty to state and federal child pornography counts.