KC City Council Overturns Voter-Approved Light-Rail Initiative

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council has repealed a light-rail plan approved by voters last year, calling the 1 billion-dollar-plus plan unfeasible and too expensive. The council's 10-3 decision yesterday capped months of activity since voters approved light-rail advocate Clay Chastain's 27-mile light-rail line from Swope Park to Kansas City International Airport. Council members said they would have to move ahead with developing their own plan. Chastain had hoped to persuade council members not to repeal his plan. Instead, he wanted to have revisions made to his plan and presented to voters in February. But he didn't get a chance to address the council. After the vote, he vowed there would be a legal challenge.