KC Continues Hunt for New Uses for Unused Schools

KANSAS CITY - The hunt is on for new uses for two closed Kansas City schools that have been repeatedly vandalized.

The district says it's been hearing from community members who are concerned about the safety of the former McCoy and Thacher schools. Vandalism to the buildings has included fire damage.

The district says some community members have asked about the possibility of demolishing the former schools and developing the cleared land.

The district's list of unused schools grew to 30 after a massive consolidation effort in 2010. Since then, the district has been looking for new uses for the vacant buildings, and has sold or leased about one-third of the properties.

A meeting is planned for Monday night on Thacher and Thursday night on McCoy.