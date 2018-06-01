KC Contractor Sentenced in $900K Kickback Scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City contractor has been ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution for participating in a nearly $900,000 bid-rigging conspiracy.

The U.S. attorney's office announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Tim Rowland of Platte City also was sentenced to five years of probation. The owner of construction company ATNJ pleaded guilty in October to his role in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Prosecutors allege that between November 2004 and May 2009, Rowland conspired to pay nearly $300,000 in kickbacks to two Johnson County, Kan., men who were in charge of procuring bids for renovating apartment complexes. One of those men has been ordered to pay nearly $540,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say he wasn't the only contractor involved. Three others have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to get construction work.