KC Cop Busted for Taking Official Car on Vacation

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a detective's use of an official undercover vehicle, including a Florida vacation where he was caught running a red light.

The detective is a 28-year veteran and has not been charged with a crime. A source reports that he ran a red light on March 13 in Florida, and the ticket was sent to the Kansas City police, which is the registered owner of the leased vehicle. The ticket included a photo showing the vehicle pulling a trailer hundreds of miles from Kansas City.

Police department policy restricts the vehicle's use to within 50 miles of the city.

Police Chief Darryl Forté said he could not talk specifically about the investigation, but said he won't tolerate this type of misuse of resources.