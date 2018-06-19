KC Couple Charged With Locking Girl in Basement

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City couple has been charged with keeping a 9-year-old girl in a filthy basement and allowing her to go to the bathroom only outdoors.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that the girl's 30-year-old father and his 27-year-old live-in girlfriend each face one count of abuse or neglect of a child, child endangerment and felonious restraint.

Court records say authorities were called after a school nurse became concerned. The parents told authorities that the girl had slept in the basement since February and was locked there during the day as punishment for a recent school suspension.

Deputies said that sewage was leaking into the basement and that the girl slept on a deflated air mattress. The couple said the girl stayed down there because she lacks bladder control.