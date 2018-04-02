KC Crime-Reduction Program Hopeful About 2014

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Leaders of a program aimed at reducing crime in Kansas City are hopeful that lessons learned in 2013 will mean less violence in 2014.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City No Violence Alliance uses a "focused deterrence" crime prevention strategy that that has been successful in other cities.

The idea is that police and prosecutors focus on the small number of people responsible for the majority of violent crimes. Often, those people are affiliated with gangs or loosely organized criminal groups. They and their associates are told that violence no longer will be tolerated.

But along with that law enforcement stick comes a carrot of social services help for those seeking a chance to escape from the criminal life.