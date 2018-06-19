KC Diocese Settles Two Lawsuits for $1.2 Million

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St Joseph has settled two lawsuits involving a pedophile priest for a total of $1.8 million.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jack Grate approved a $1.275 million settlement Friday in a lawsuit filed by two parents on behalf of their minor daughter against the diocese, the Rev. Shawn Ratigan and Bishop Robert Finn.

The Kansas City Star reports two days earlier, Circuit Judge Jim Kanatzar approved a $525,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed last year by two parents and their minor daughter.

The two judges each also entered a $500,000 default judgment against Ratigan, who failed to respond to both lawsuits.

Ratigan pleaded guilty in state and federal court to child porn charges was sentenced last year to 50 years in federal prison.