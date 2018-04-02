KC Fire that Kills 1 Man Considered Possible Arson

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police detectives are investigating the death of a man pulled from a burning house as a possible homicide.

The fire early Wednesday is being investigated as arson.

Fire department spokesman Battalion Chief Lew Hendricks says firefighters found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived. They say a man sitting in a chair and were able to pull him from the house but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.