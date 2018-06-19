KC Firm Says it Should Get Streetcar Contract

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City-based company is challenging Kansas City's decision to give a streetcar construction contract to an out-of-town company.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kiewit-Clarkson Infrastructure Co. has filed a formal challenge after coming in second in the bidding to become construction manager. The winning bid came from St. Joseph-based Herzog Contracting Corp. and California-based rail contractor Stacy and Witbeck Inc.

Kiewit-Clarkson is a joint venture of Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb., and Clarkson Construction Co. of Kansas City.

Kiewit-Clarkson project manager Harry Koenigs wrote in a letter Thursday that his company would have been the "lowest responsible bidder" if the city had scored the bids properly.

The total project, including design and construction, is estimated to cost $100 million.