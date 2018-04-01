KC Homicides Down in 2006

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - Homicides here dropped last year compared to 2005, but police said numbers could have been even better except for a bloody last few months. Kansas City homicides decreased from 127 in 2005 to 115 last year. But police pointed to the last six months of 2006, when there were nearly twice as many homicides as during the first six months. Authorities blamed the increase on multiple-victim homicides, including a sextuple, a quadruple and a triple homicide. About four out of every five homicide victims were black, and two out of every three victims were younger than 30.