KC Hosts What Could be Last Pep Rally

KANSAS CITY - Ahead of Saturday's big football game where MU travels to Kansas City to take on Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, the Tiger Club of Kansas City will host a Friday night pep rally.

It starts at 5:30 in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City. KOMU will be live there for newscasts beginning at 4 and ending at 10.