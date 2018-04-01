KC Jazz Tradition Endangered by Liquor Laws

KANSAS CITY - A decades-long tradition of late-night jazz jams in Kansas City is endangered, after a city advisory group said it would not recommend the group get a liquor license. For years, jazz artists have gathered at the Mutual Musicians Foundation after other jazz clubs and bars closed, and often jammed until dawn. In late September, police said the venue was illegal because it had no liquor license. Yesterday, the Alcoholic Beverage Advisory Group, which reviews liquor license applications, could not find any way to recommend the group get a liquor license. State liquor law requires establishments such as the foundation to close by 1:30 a.m. Instead, foundation and some board members hoped the state would consider exceptions based on the historical significance of the sessions.