KC Lawyer Charged in Dad's Death Loses Will Fight

LIBERTY, Mo. - A Kansas City lawyer charged with killing her millionaire father by forging documents to deny him medical care no longer has control over his will.

A Clay County probate court judge removed Susan Elizabeth Van Note as the personal representative of her father's estate Thursday in Liberty, Missouri. Van Note is free on $1 million cash bond and attended the hearing but did not testify or comment afterward.

Van Note is charged with forgery and first-degree murder in Boone County. William Van Note died there in October 2010 after his only child showed doctors a document giving her permission to remove him from life support.

William Van Note and his girlfriend were shot at their Lake of the Ozarks vacation home. No one has been charged in Sharon Dickson's death.