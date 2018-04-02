KC leaders endorse ban on openly carrying guns

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City City Council committee has endorsed a measure that would ban people from openly carrying firearms in the city limits.

The Kansas City Star reports Mayor Sly James has pushed for the ban, noting that the tourist town of Lake Ozark also has voted for a similar prohibition, even by those with concealed carry permits.

The council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday endorsed the ban, which will go before the full City Council on July 31.

The future of the measure is uncertain because of a bill approved this year by Missouri's General Assembly that would void any local ordinance prohibiting open carry for anyone with a concealed carry permit.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the bill, but the Legislature is likely to attempt an override in September.