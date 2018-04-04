KC Man Accused of Fleeing to Honduras with his kids

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a Lee's Summit man allegedly abducted his three children and fled to Honduras. Joel Hundley was taken into custody earlier this week in Honduras and faces parental kidnapping charges. Federal agents are working with the Honduran government to get the 34-year-old Hundley back home to answer to the charges. The children -- a ten-month-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl -- were returned safely to the Kansas City area earlier this week. The family has lived in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit for about a year. They formerly lived in Honduras. Hundley's wife, Heather Hundley, alerted police after her husband and children disappeared from home in February.