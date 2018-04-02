KC man admits he robbed people who answered Craigslist ads

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to using Craiglist to set up robbery victims, including two people who were shot and wounded.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Thomas Thorpe entered the plea Thursday in federal court. He was the third defendant to plead guilty to committing the series of six armed robberies in the Kansas City area in 2014.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors say Thorpe and his co-defendants placed fake ads on Craigslist. When people who responded to the ads showed up at specified locations, they were robbed.

The two people who were shot had agreed to look at a car that was listed for sale on Craigslist. Other thefts involved advertisements for Xbox gaming systems.