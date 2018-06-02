KC Man Charged in Death of Woman Found Near Park

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with killing a Kansas woman whose body was found last week in a wooded area near a Platte County park.

Jackson County prosecutors filed the second-degree murder charge Friday against 37-year-old Gustavo M. Ortiz. The Kansas City Star reports that Ortiz is accused of strangling Denise J. Streeter at his home in central Kansas City on Nov. 29. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Court documents say Ortiz drove to a casino to pick up 49-year-old Streeter of Shawnee, Kan. After using drugs at his home, Ortiz reportedly became angry at Streeter. An unnamed witness says Ortiz punched Streeter and strangled her with his hands and an electrical cord.

Ortiz told authorities he didn't have anything to do with Streeter's death.