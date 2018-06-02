KC Man Charged in Killing of Woman Found in Trash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been arrested in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a trash can.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 50-year-old suspect was taken into custody Saturday in Blue Springs.

Kansas City police say the body of 40-year-old Wanda Benenhaley was found Friday. The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Police says the suspect has denied any involvement in Benenhaley's death. Witnesses say the victim and suspect had been drinking with other people Friday night. The suspect is accused of pinning Benenhaley to the floor, striking her and strangling her.

Police say the suspect then placed Benenhaley's body in a trash can and dragged the container across the street.