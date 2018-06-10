KC Man Charged with Harboring Fugitive

KANSAS CITY (AP) - New charges today in the case of a Kansas City woman who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. US Attorney Bradley Schlozman says 21-year-old Kendale Dawkins is charged with harboring Shauntay Henderson twice before she was caught Saturday. Henderson is a suspect in a series of assaults and killings in south Kansas City and has been wanted for murder since last September. Dawkins allegedly told investigators he did not know Henderson, but police arrested her later at his apartment. Investigators also say Henderson and Dawkins were together at a Blue Springs motel in February when Dawkins was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. She was the eighth woman to be included on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list since its inception 57 years ago.