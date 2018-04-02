KC Man Faces Federal Dog Fighting Charges

CLINTON (AP) - A 42-year-old Kansas City man faces state felony charges related to dog fighting.

Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields said in a release Friday that John P. Dulley Jr. is charged with 12 counts of keeping dogs with the intent to fight. Shields says each felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Shields says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted the sheriff's department in March in seizing about a dozen dogs from a rural Henry County farm. Several seizures related to the same investigation were conducted at other locations in Missouri as well as in Kansas City, Kan., and in Texas.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Dulley, and a phone listed for him had been disconnected.