KC Man Found Guilty in Missouri Bar Owner's Death

By: The Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of killing a central Missouri bar owner in the businessman's driveway.

The Daily Star-Journal of Warrensburg reports Cass County jurors on Friday found Reginald Singletary guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 1, 2012, slaying of 25-year-old Blaine Whitworth of Warrensburg.

Prosecutors say Singletary confessed that he killed Whitworth but said University of Central Missouri student Ziyad Abid paid him to do it.

That claim led to first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Abid, who was jailed for nearly a year before prosecutors dropped the charges when Singletary changed his story.

Investigators testified Whitworth was shot three times in the back with hollow-point bullets.