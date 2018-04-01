KC Man Gets Life Plus 30 Years in Stabbing Death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A Kansas City man will serve life in prison without possibility of parole for stabbing a man to death in St. Joseph.

Richard Williams was sentenced Thursday to life plus 30 years for the May 2010 death of John Joslin at Joslin's home in St. Joseph.

Williams' attorney filed a notice of appeal immediately after Thursday's sentencing.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Williams admitted stabbing Joslin, but argued it was in self-defense.