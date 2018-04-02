KC Man Guilty of Killing Man Who Was Apologizing

KANSAS CITY - A 32-year-old Kansas City man was convicted of killing a childhood friend who was trying to apologize to him.

Curtis Bradley will be sentenced Feb. 8 for second-degree murder and other convictions in the March death of 31-year-old Wiley Garner Jr.

The Kansas City Star reports the two men were childhood friends but had argued before a picnic.

Prosecutors say Garner wanted to apologize but Bradley began shooting as Wiley approached with his hand outstretched. Two other people were wounded.