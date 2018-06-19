KC Man Once Suspected in 7 deaths, Arrested

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 67-year-old Kansas City man who was once a suspect in the deaths of seven women faces a misdemeanor charge of sexual misconduct.

The Kansas City Star reports that Gregory Breeden is accused of exposing himself while urinating in the street outside his home in Raymore. He was being held Wednesday in the Cass County Jail on $2,500 bond.

Breeden was investigated in the deaths of seven women whose bodies were found in the Missouri River between 1982 and 1994. He was charged in 1996 with killing one of the women, but the case was dropped when a key witness refused to testify. He later served an unrelated 10-year sentence on a bad check charge.

Breeden has denied involvement in the serial killings, and also denies the current allegations.