KC Man Sentenced for Courthouse Disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 29-year-old Kansas City man will go to prison for more than eight years without parole for an armed disturbance at the downtown federal courthouse last year.

Wendell Woods was sentenced Wednesday by a judge brought in from the U.S. District Court in Kansas.

Woods was arrested in March 2010 after parking in a no-parking zone outside the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse, going inside and making comments about conspiracy to commit murder. Officers said he assaulted a deputy U.S. marshal and two security officers when they tried to escort him outside.

A rifle and a knife were found in his car. He later admitted to using the drug PCP earlier in the day.

Woods pleaded guilty last September to six counts of assaulting federal officers and illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle.