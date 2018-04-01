KC man sentenced to life in prison

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy and an unsuccessful murder-for-hire scheme.

A federal judge also sentenced 49-year-old Andre Taylor, of Kansas City, on Tuesday to a consecutive 30-year sentence for possession of a machine gun as part of the murder plot.

Jurors convicted Taylor in September of conspiring to distribute marijuana and cocaine from several adjacent Kansas City homes beginning in February 2010.

FBI agents estimated the drug ring distributed more than 250 pounds of cocaine and at least 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors say Taylor plotted to kill an associate he thought had stolen money and drugs. The hired hit man was arrested before he could carry out the plot.