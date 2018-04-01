KC Man Shot, Killed Helping Lost Motorist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say a gunman opened fire on two men who were giving directions to a lost motorist, killing one of the men and wounding two women in the car.

The Kansas City Star reports police were searching Monday for the gunman who fired the shots around 9:15 p.m. Monday outside a housing complex east of downtown.

The shootings killed 27-year-old Carlton Lewis and critically wounded the other man who was talking to the women in the car.

One of the women was wounded in the arm, the other in the neck. They sped away and stopped for help at a fast-food restaurant.

Both women were expected to survive. Police said they had no motive and no information about the suspect.