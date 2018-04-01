KC man to spend rest of life in prison for molesting 2 girls

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 45-year-old Kansas City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for sexually abusing two young girls while in a relationship with their mother.

A Platte County jury took 90 minutes on Tuesday to find Robert F. Seaton guilty of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. He faces up to 70 years in prison, and prosecutor Eric Zahnd says Missouri law requires him to receive a sentence of no less than 60 years.

Prosecutors say Seaton sexually abused the oldest victim around age 13 and the youngest from 8 to 11 years old. One of the girls testified Seaton blew crack cocaine smoke into her mouth before molesting her.

Seaton is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.