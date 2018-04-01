KC Man Who Left Woman's Corpse In Car To Pay $500,000

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man who left the decomposing body of his girlfriend in his SUV for days is ordered to pay her parents $500,000. Matt Davis found 22-year-old Amber McGathey dead of a drug overdose at his home and kept the corpse in his vehicle for several days before telling police. He pleaded guilty to abandoning a corpse and drug charges, and is serving a 22-year prison term. A Jackson County jury yesterday decided Davis must pay McCathey's divorced parents $250,000 each. Davis gets $8,000 per month from a trust fund. The McCatheys sued Davis, claiming he interfered with their rights to properly bury their daughter. The body was so badly decomposed that such a burial was not possible.