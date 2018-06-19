KC Marathon Runner Knits His Way into a Record

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - A 41-year-old man who ran the Kansas City Marathon has apparently broken a record, but not for running.

David Babcock, a graphic design professor at the University of Central Missouri, broke the Guinness world record for longest scarf knitted while running a marathon.

The Kansas City Star reports Babcock knitted a scarf measuring more than 12 feet long while he ran the marathon Saturday. The Guinness scarf knitting record was previously held by Susie Hewer, for a 6 foot, nine inch scarf knitted during a London marathon in April.

Babcock's scarf was measured by the president of an accredited calibration service, who will verify to Guinness the authenticity of Babcock's accomplishment.

Babcock, who finished the marathon in under six hours, says he has a smooth gait.