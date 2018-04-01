KC Mayoral Candidate Pleads Not Guilty

KANSAS CITY - Former Jackson County Executive Katheryn Shields, her husband and four other people pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal mortgage fraud conspiracy charges. They were among 11 defendants charged in a grand jury indictment last week. Prosecutors said the scheme involved the sale of a home owned by Shields and her husband. The day after the indictment was announced, Shields filed to run for mayor. She said the charges are a political witch-hunt. Shields said she and her husband were trying to sell their home when their signatures were forged on documents.