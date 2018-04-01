KC Modern Art Museum Names New Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) - The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City has named a new director.

The Kansas City Star reports the appointee is Barbara O'Brien, who had been serving as the chief curator and director of exhibitions and collections. As director she replaces Rachael Blackburn Cozad, who left the post three weeks ago.

O'Brien has been a curator at the Kemper since 2009. She was previously an assistant professor of art at Simmons College in Boston, where she was also director of the college's Trustman Art Gallery and head of its arts administration program.