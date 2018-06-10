KC Mom Admits She was Drunk When Her Baby Vanished

KANSAS CITY - The mother of a baby who went missing from her Kansas City home two weeks ago says she was drunk when the girl disappeared.



Deborah Bradley told NBC's "Today" show Monday that the night her baby, Lisa Irwin, disappeared she had bought wine and consumed "enough to be drunk."



Bradley says police asked her if she killed Lisa, who was 10 months old when she disappeared Oct. 4. She says she doesn't "think alcohol changes a person enough to do something like that."



She says she fears being arrested because then the search for Lisa will end and she will "never know what happened."



Hundreds of state and federal law enforcement officers have been involved in the search for Lisa, but have turned up no evidence pointing to her whereabouts.