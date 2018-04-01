KC mother convicted in 2-year-old daughter's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Marie Chishahayo also admitted to injuring a 3-year-old child in Wednesday's guilty plea.

Police officers were called to the family's home last March to investigate a call about a child with burn injuries. They found the 2-year-old dead with burns over her body. They also found a severely injured 3-year-old girl.

Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.