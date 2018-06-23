KC Officer Remains Hospitalized

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say officers were involved in two separate gunbattles yesterday. The two officers who were shot received their wounds from the first shooting. One of them was critically wounded. The suspect also was critically wounded. A second gunbattle happened just hours later. No officers were hurt in that shooting, but one of the suspects was critically wounded. Police say both gunbattles occurred after officers tried to pull suspects over and were fired on. Sergeant Tony Sanders says investigators are looking into whether the shootings are connected.