KC Pasta Maker Gets Help from Lenders

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Chief executive Jim Fogarty says the agreement gives the Kansas City-based pasta maker $33 million in liquidity and $262 million in outstanding debt, not counting cash. The company had sought permission from lenders to ignore requirements that it file information on its finances or be in default. An internal investigation of accounting problems has kept the company from filing financial reports since last spring. Fogarty says the new loans means the lenders' requirements are no longer a problem. Shares of American Italian Pasta rose more than 40 percent to five dollars and 85 cents in after-hours trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of three dollars to thirty dollars.