KC Police Clear 700 Leads in Missing Baby Case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are pursuing more than 60 out-of-state leads in their investigation into the disappearance of a baby more than two weeks ago. Police spokesman Capt. Steve Young said Thursday police have cleared nearly 700 tips and leads in the disappearance of Lisa Irwin.

The baby's parents, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, reported their 10-month-old daughter missing Oct. 4. Police have said they have no suspects in the case. Young says police are following up on 65 tips and leads in several states.

On Wednesday, police and FBI conducted a daylong search at the home where the family lived when the baby was reported missing. The family has since been staying nearby with relatives. The family's lawyer said he expects to release a statement later Thursday.