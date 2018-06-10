KC Police Double Size of Anti-Gang Squad

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department is doubling the size of its squad that deals with gangs.

The Kansas City Star reports that Police Chief Darryl Fort, who took office in October, says the week the squad will have two sergeants and 12 detectives. The city has about 3,000 documented gang members.

Sgt. Jay Pruetting has led the squad for 12 years, and has said he and six detectives weren't enough. He says that with more investigators, squad members also will be able to work more closely with residents.

The new gang squad supervisor joining Pruetting is Sgt. Brad Lemon, who started a task force to combat property crimes. He said the task force reduced property crimes more than 20 percent in the past three years.