KC Police ID Man Who Died at Union Station

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police have released the name of the motorist who died after he became pinned at a parking garage toll booth while leaving Union Station.

Sixty-eight-year-old Leonard Prestia, of Gladstone, was identified Thursday as the man killed in the accident a day earlier.

Investigators said Prestia dropped his parking money, leaned down to pick it up and inadvertently hit the gas in his truck. He then became pinned between the toll booth and a garage pillar.

Bystanders were able to unpin him and also help two young children who were in Prestia's truck.