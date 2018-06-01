KC Police Investigate Possible Highway Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating another possible highway shooting after an incident in which a minivan's rear window was broken out on a highway where several other shootings have been reported.

Police say four people were in the vehicle heading south on U.S. 71 Wednesday afternoon when they stopped at a red light and heard what they thought were two gunshots. They noticed the window broken out and drove home, cleaned up all the glass and called police.

No bullets or holes were found, and police say it's unclear if the shooting is related to at least 12 other random highway shootings that have been linked to the same person or persons since early March.

The victims were unable to provide a description of the shooter or vehicle involved.