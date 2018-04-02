KC Police Looking For Missing Mother, Son

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City police say they're looking for a 30-year-old woman her 12-year-old son who were reported missing earlier this week.

Police said Eva Jeffery and her son, Marquise Walker, were last seen Monday afternoon. The Kansas City Star reports that family members have not heard from either of them since Monday.

Jeffery may be driving her black 1995 Pontiac Grand Am with a Missouri license plate.