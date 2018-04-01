KC Police Rescue Teen Handcuffed in Basement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating a 17-year-old boy's report that he was kept handcuffed and barely fed in the basement of his home since September of last year.

Police reports say an officer and a social worker found the teenager Monday handcuffed to a steel pole, cold and "very thin for his height." They went to the home after receiving a call about the boy. The report does not say who made the call.

The teenager told police that he had been kept in the basement since being removed from school by his father. He said his father generally fed him instant oatmeal, Ramen noodles and two bologna sandwiches every day.

The police report does not indicate any reason for the boy's treatment.